6-month-old boy dies after semi rear-ends car in Miami County

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A 6-month-old boy died Monday after the driver of a semi-tractor failed to stop for a red light, crashing into two cars ahead of it in Miami County.

Officers with the Indiana State Police and Peru police responded around 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Road 100 North for a crash.

State police say the three vehicles were traveling north on U.S. 31 and coming up to a red light at County Road 100 North. A Chevy Malibu driven by 75-year-old Christine Wells, of Rochester, was coming to a stop, as was a Toyota Corolla behind her, driven by 32-year-old Sarah Wallace, South Bend. The semi-tractor drive by 35-year-old Andrew King did not stop, rear-ending the Corolla and pushing it into the Chevy.

Leo Wallace, the 6-month-old son of Sarah Wallace, died from injuries in the crash. Sarah Wallace’s 2-year-old daughter, Cecelia, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children. Sarah Wallace was seriously injured and flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. Both children were properly secured in child-safety seats, ISP said.

Neither King nor Wells was injured, ISP said.

The investigation on Monday night was ongoing, and state police said a report would be forwarded to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office for review.