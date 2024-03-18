Search
6 people, 1 puppy displaced after Beech Grove house fire; child seriously hurt

Indianapolis firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Beech Grove on March. 18, 2024. A family of six and their puppy were displaced, with one of the children sustaining serious injuries when jumping through a window into a basement well. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
by: Michaela Springer
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A family of six and their puppy were displaced after a fire broke out at their home in Beech Grove.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of South 13th Street around 11:11 a.m. to investigate a fire alarm incident. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from the home.

IFD says that the family was able to escape thanks to working smoke alarms.

While most escaped without injury, one of the four children jumped from a first-story window and fell 15 feet into a basement well below. Neighbors helped pull the child out of the well. They were taken to Riley Hospital for Children in serious condition.

One firefighter was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, IFD says.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

