Local

6 people shot, 3 killed in Sunday morning violence

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated police lights in front of a strip of crime scene tape. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people were shot Sunday morning in four separate shootings across Indianapolis and three people are dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Two people were shot and killed just after 6:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Stratford Court. That’s just south of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the Budget 8 Inn on 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue, not far from I-70. IMPD says the victim is in critical condition.

A man was shot and just before 1:30 a.m. at a house in the 4000 block of Alsace Place near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to Broad Ripple for a shooting that injured two people near the Starbucks near Broad Ripple and Guilford Avenues. IMPD says both people are in stable condition.

IMPD officers also responded to violence Saturday night, including a fatal shooting.

Just before 8 p.m., two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting on Emerson Avenue near the intersection with 38th Street, about four miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

At around 7:40 p.m., a man was found shot to death inside a business in the 1900 block of College Avenue. That’s near the intersection with 20th Street, not far from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

IMPD has not identified any of the victims or any potential suspects.