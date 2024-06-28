6-year-old dies after semi hits stopped van on I-70 crash near South Split

Indianapolis police were searching for clues and suspects after a Sunday night double shooting on the city's west side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to police, a serious crash on Interstate 70 Thursday night resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl and severe injuries to four others.

Indiana State Police Dispatch received 911 calls about a serious crash on I-70 eastbound, just west of the South Split at 8:30 p.m. Troopers and members of the Indianapolis Fire Department responded within minutes and began rescue efforts.

According to a release, two adults and three children were severely injured and transported to area hospitals. A 6-year-old girl later died at the hospital.

Investigators suspect that the van, with two adults and three children on board, had pulled over to replace a flat tire in the left lane of I-70 when it was struck from behind by a semi-tractor trailer.

Police say there is no left side shoulder on this portion of the highway large enough for some vehicles to pull over.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors in the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The left lanes of I-70 were closed for almost five hours during the investigation and cleanup.

The condition of the others involved in the incident is currently unknown, but they are reported to be in stable condition.