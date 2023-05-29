60-day road closure expected in northeastern Johnson County

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 60-day road closure is expected to start Tuesday in northeastern Johnson County at the intersection of Saddle Club Road and West Stones Crossing Road.

The closure will be to construct a new single-lane modern roundabout, which will take an estimated 60 days to complete.

A detour route will be in place for motorists around the construction site once the intersection is closed. The route will use State Road 135, Smokey Row Road, and Morgantown Road.