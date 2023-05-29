Search
60-day road closure expected in northeastern Johnson County

by: Daja Stowe
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 60-day road closure is expected to start Tuesday in northeastern Johnson County at the intersection of Saddle Club Road and West Stones Crossing Road.

The closure will be to construct a new single-lane modern roundabout, which will take an estimated 60 days to complete.

A detour route will be in place for motorists around the construction site once the intersection is closed. The route will use State Road 135, Smokey Row Road, and Morgantown Road.

(Provided Photo/Crossroad Engineers)

