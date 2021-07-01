Local

61-year-old man dead after truck found in Greenfield pond

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 61-year-old Greenfield man is dead after his truck was found partially submerged Wednesday afternoon in a retention pond, the city’s police department said.

“The victim’s identification will be released by the Coroner after an autopsy is performed within the next couple of days. The cause of death remains under investigation,” said a news release from Greenfield Police Department.

Officers went about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the pond in the 1500 block of Springhurst Road. That’s in the Meadows at Springhurst by Fischer Homes subdivision east of the roundabout for West McKenzie Road and North Franklin Street.

Detectives were uncertain how long the truck had been in the pond or what led to the man’s death. They asked anyone with surveillance cameras to share any video from Wednesday afternoon of a dark-colored, Ford pickup. The police office is at 317-325-1203.