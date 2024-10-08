61-year-old woman dies after truck hits her utility terrain vehicle

A shoulder patch belonging to a member of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in Boone County, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

ADVANCE, Ind. (WISH) — A 61-year-old woman died when a pickup truck on Monday morning hit the utility terrain vehicle she was driving on a southwestern Boone County road, the sheriff’s office says.

Stacey Sutphin, of Jamestown, died at a hospital after the crash, the sheriff’s office said in a news release issued Monday night.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of West County Road 300 South. That’s in a rural area about a mile west of the town of Advance, and about a 40-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Sherry Emmert, 73, of Jamestown, was driving the pickup truck behind the utility terrain vehicle. Investigators think Emmert hit the utility terrain vehicle when she tried to pass Sutphin as she turned left toward a farm.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was continuing to investigate the crash on Monday night.