63-year-old man dies trying to put out house fire on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 63-year-old man died Tuesday night while trying to put out a fire at a home on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Fire Department was sent shortly after 8:20 p.m. to the fire in the 4000 block of North Kitley Avenue. That’s south of East 42nd Street between North Arlington and Shadeland avenues.

Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for the fire department, said the fire damaged about 30 percent of the home and was contained mostly to the garage. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke.

The man who died, Douglas Martin, was visiting another man, 55-year-old Duane Childs, who lives in the home, Reith said. Martin was trying to put the fire with buckets of water.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 8:45 p.m.

Damage to the structure has been estimated at $50,000.

IFD says the cause of the fire has been ruled an accident due to possibly erroneously discarded smoking materials.