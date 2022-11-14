Local

65 Indy Snow Force drivers to treat roads Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 65 Indy Snow Force plows will be out Monday night to pre-treat the roads ahead of a snowy forecast, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said Monday.

At 11 p.m. Monday, the drivers will begin working 12-hour shifts.

“The Indy Snow Force Viewer Map will be live at this time as well. This map will show where roads along standard routes have been recently plowed or treated with salt,” the Indianapolis DPW said in a Monday statement.

The Indianapolis DPW reminded drivers to look out for flashing amber lights from the plows and to stay at least three car lengths away from the plows.