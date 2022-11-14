Local

65 Indy Snow Force drivers to treat roads Monday

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 65 Indy Snow Force plows will be out Monday night to pre-treat the roads ahead of a snowy forecast, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said Monday.

At 11 p.m. Monday, the drivers will begin working 12-hour shifts.

“The Indy Snow Force Viewer Map will be live at this time as well. This map will show where roads along standard routes have been recently plowed or treated with salt,” the Indianapolis DPW said in a Monday statement.

The Indianapolis DPW reminded drivers to look out for flashing amber lights from the plows and to stay at least three car lengths away from the plows.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Jay Leno recovering from burn injuries

Entertainment /

Festival of Trees fundraiser for Good Samaritan Network of Hamilton County happens Saturday

Life.Style.Live! /

West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000

Indiana News /

Carmel Christkindlmarkt prepares to open Saturday, new vendors expected this year

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.