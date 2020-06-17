65-mile ride to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

WHITESTOWN, Ind, (WISH) — It’s a chance to cycle for a cause. A 65-mile ride benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association is less than a month away and organizers need more riders.

There’s a common theme. The goal is 65 riders and 65 miles because every 65 seconds someone is diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. Right now, 5.8 million Americans are struggling with Alzheimer’s.

The ride will primarily be on country roads through Boone and Hamilton County. There will be three stages of riding based on speed. It starts and stops at Moontown Brewery in Whitestown. But there is a halfway stop at Titus Bakery in Westfield for some delicious donuts.

The number of those diagnosed every year continues to increase and organizers of the ride say it’s challenging to watch a loved one go through it.

“It’s such a slow progression usually and you watch people like my dad who could fix anything and then walk into the bathroom and didn’t know how to turn the light on,” organizer Ned Broadwater said.

“Approximately 110,000 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and for the next couple of years we’re actually looking at a growth rate of about 18% of the population,” Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors member Melanie Perry said.

The ride is at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 12. Registration starts an hour before the race.

To join, there is a $20 minimum donation. Then, you can either raise or donate the $200 to ride.

If you would like to sign up, click here.