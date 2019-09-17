65-year-old dies in Fulton County crash

AKRON, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Lake man died Monday afternoon in a minivan-truck crash on a State Road 19 crossing in Fulton County, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Frances Cosgrove, 65, was driving a 2006 Chrysler minivan west on Division Road about 5:15 p.m. Monday and allegedly failed to stop at the State Road 19 intersection. That’s about 6 miles east of Rochester in eastern Fulton County.

He pulled into the path of a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado drivien by Matthew B. Haussmann, 39, of Rochester, state police said.

Cosgrove died at the scene from crash injuries.

Haussmann suffered head trauma and a leg injury in the crash and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, police said.

Alcohol and narcotics are not suspected to have contributed to the crash, police said.