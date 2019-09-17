65-year-old dies in Fulton County crash

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Indiana State Police_201831

(WISH Photo, File)

AKRON, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Lake man died Monday afternoon in a minivan-truck crash on a State Road 19 crossing in Fulton County, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Frances Cosgrove, 65, was driving a 2006 Chrysler minivan west on Division Road about 5:15 p.m. Monday and allegedly failed to stop at the State Road 19 intersection. That’s about 6 miles east of Rochester in eastern Fulton County.

He pulled into the path of a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado drivien by Matthew B. Haussmann, 39, of Rochester, state police said.

Cosgrove died at the scene from crash injuries.

Haussmann suffered head trauma and a leg injury in the crash and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, police said.

Alcohol and narcotics are not suspected to have contributed to the crash, police said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: