66-year-old pedestrian dies after crash on State Road 9

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 66-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by an SUV on State Road 9 on Tuesday, Anderson Police Department said Thursday.

Police were informed Thursday that Robert Wilson, of Anderson, had died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital in Indianapolis.

About 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, an SUV hit Wilson while traveling north on State Road 9, aka Scatterfield Road, at East Sixth Street. That’s in a commercial area that includes a gas station and convenience store, liquor and tobacco retailers, and restaurants.

The driver of the SUV, Tracy Smith, 55, of Alexandria, was cooperating with the investigation, Anderson police say.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact Sgt. Josh Bowling at 765-648-6756.