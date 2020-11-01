Local

68-year-old man fatally struck by deputy responding to crash in Knox County

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old man died Saturday night after he was struck by a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a crash near Vincennes, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the Knox County deputy was south of Vincennes when he was called to respond to a crash with unknown injuries in the area of US 41 and Cottonwood Lane. That’s about 5 miles south of Vincennes.

According to police, a 68-year-old Vincennes man walked from the median in the area of Hess Road and into the deputy’s path. The deputy struck the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy’s emergency lights were activated at the time of the crash.

Authorities learned the victim crashed into a tree and fence near Cottonwood Lane and US 41 before he walked into the roadway. That crash site was about .25 miles away from where the man was fatally struck.

Police have not identified the victim or the deputy involved. An investigation is ongoing.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Catch ‘Countdown to Kickoff’ on WISH-TV before the Colts, Lions game

Indianapolis Colts /

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on east side

Crime Watch 8 /

Citywide Classroom South Bend phasing in districtwide broadband initiative for students

Local /

Sunday morning forecast

Video Forecast /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.