68-year-old man fatally struck by deputy responding to crash in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old man died Saturday night after he was struck by a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy who was responding to a crash near Vincennes, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say the Knox County deputy was south of Vincennes when he was called to respond to a crash with unknown injuries in the area of US 41 and Cottonwood Lane. That’s about 5 miles south of Vincennes.

According to police, a 68-year-old Vincennes man walked from the median in the area of Hess Road and into the deputy’s path. The deputy struck the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy’s emergency lights were activated at the time of the crash.

Authorities learned the victim crashed into a tree and fence near Cottonwood Lane and US 41 before he walked into the roadway. That crash site was about .25 miles away from where the man was fatally struck.

Police have not identified the victim or the deputy involved. An investigation is ongoing.