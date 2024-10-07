68-year-old woman dies in motorcycle crash along rural road

The 9700 block of Tyler Road in Tippecanoe County, Indiana, is shown in September 2023. (Provided Photo/Goggle Street View)

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WISH) — A 68-year-old woman died Sunday after her motorcycle crashed in a rural area, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Joyce Gunther, of Monticello, died at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The sheriff’s office was called just before 10:40 a.m. Sunday to the crash in the 9700 block of Tyler Road. That’s along the Tippecanoe River in an area with addresses for the town of Battle Ground. The area with forests, fields and a few houses is about a 10-minute drive southeast of the Carroll County city of Delphi.

Investigators think the motorcycle was southbound on Tyler Road and failed to negotiate a curve before running off the right side of the road and into a field.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it had not yet completed its investigation of the crash, but noted Gunther was not wearing a helmet.