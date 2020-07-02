69-year-old pyrotechnic preparing fireworks show dies in barn fire

BROOKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 69-year-old licensed pyrotechnic died and at least four other people were hurt in a barn fire Tuesday night in Franklin County, authorities said.

Adam Strum with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said the barn owner operated a permitted firework display company, and the staff was preparing for a show this weekend. The fire broke out between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the barn east of Brookville, according to media reports.

Donald Lee Winters died in the fire, according to Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter. Winters lived at the farmstead, Baxter said, and the show he was preparing was set for Friday night in Connersville.

Connersville Baptist Temple said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, “Due to a tragic accident in Franklin County our Freedom Fest will be cancelled this year. Please join us in praying for all those involved, as well as their families.”

WCPO in Cincinnati reported that investigators believe a shell accidentally ignited during the preparation, setting the entire structure on fire. The four injured people were airlifted to Cincinnati hospitals, and one was in a burn unit.