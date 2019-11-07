6th annual IPS Showcase of Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend is the sixth annual IPS Showcase of Schools.

This year’s showcase will include the newest approved school, Thrival Indy.

Thrival Indy’s Principal India Hui, recent Thrival graduate, James Ward and Carrie Cline-Black, IPS communications manager, stopped by Daybreak Wednesday.

They discussed what attendees can expect from this year’s showcase, how many students Thrival Indy is expecting to enroll and dates for registration.

Ward also talked about how Thrival Indy’s program helped him prepare for the future.

