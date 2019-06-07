6th annual Monumental Mile race raises $160k for education foundations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Runners gathered downtown Thursday night to participate in the 6th annual Monumental Mile.

The race kicked off at 12th and Meridian at 6:30 p.m. where approximately 1,000 runners raced to the finish line at Monument Circle.

The event raised $160,000 for local public education foundations to support mental health and wellness.

JJ Weber took home the win in the Men’s Elite Race Division while Catherine Mwanzau walked away with the Women’s Elite Race Division’s top honor.

