7 hurt in car, IndyGo bus collision in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people were hurt in a Monday morning crash between a car and IndyGo bus, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

The crash happened about 11:50 a.m. Monday at Ninth Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

Firefighters say the car made a left turn in front of the bus. The windshield of the bus was cracked.

Firefighters say six of the nine people on the bus were hurt, and they were in good condition.

The driver of the car had to be cut out of her car. She was in in serious condition.

