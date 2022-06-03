Local

7 Indy Parks pools open for the season Saturday

Indy Parks is hiring for lifeguards and other positions. (photo courtesy: Indy Parks)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer is on the way and seven swimming pools operated by Indy Parks are set to open Saturday.

The city has 17 pools, but Indy Parks says it needs about 119 more lifeguards in order to open them all.

Pools at the following parks will open Saturday:

Bethel Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Thatcher Park

Perry Park

Willard Park

Indy Island Aquatic Center is undergoing repairs and will reopen in a few weeks, according to Indy Parks. Many of the parks department’s splash pads are also open.

Pools will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with an hour-long break at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for all people living in Marion County who can prove residency. Proof of residency includes items such as a utility bill, rent or mortgage statement, school enrollment materials, or driver’s license. Passes will be valid throughout the summer.

The fee for out-of-county residents will vary per pool, but the price will range from $2 to $5 for children and adults.