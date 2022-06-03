7 Indy Parks pools open for the season Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer is on the way and seven swimming pools operated by Indy Parks are set to open Saturday.
The city has 17 pools, but Indy Parks says it needs about 119 more lifeguards in order to open them all.
Pools at the following parks will open Saturday:
- Bethel Park
- Ellenberger Park
- Frederick Douglass Park
- Garfield Park
- Thatcher Park
- Perry Park
- Willard Park
Indy Island Aquatic Center is undergoing repairs and will reopen in a few weeks, according to Indy Parks. Many of the parks department’s splash pads are also open.
Pools will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with an hour-long break at 2 p.m.
Admission is free for all people living in Marion County who can prove residency. Proof of residency includes items such as a utility bill, rent or mortgage statement, school enrollment materials, or driver’s license. Passes will be valid throughout the summer.
The fee for out-of-county residents will vary per pool, but the price will range from $2 to $5 for children and adults.