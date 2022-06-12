Local

7 people shot, 6 different shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven people were shot in six separate shootings across Indianapolis Sunday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says, a person was shot and walked into Community Hospital North just bore 6 a.m. this morning. This person is awake and breathing according to police.

IMPD confirms three people walked into a hospital at the same time. This happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Community Hospital East police say.

According to IMPD, the three shootings are not related.

Police say another shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. Sunday morning on the city’s eastside. Police found two people shot at an apartment complex near 21st and Post Road. IMPD says, one person is in critical condition and another person is awake and breathing.

IMPD says a person was shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on the city’s westside. IMPD found a person shot at a home near 30th Street and Moller Road. Police say, the person is awake and breathing.