7 vehicles, including semi, involved in Morgan Co. crash

UPDATE: News 8 spoke with Madison Township Fire Department Friday and confirmed that seven vehicles including a semi were involved in the crash. 11 people that were involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving five vehicles and a semi that happened Friday afternoon in Morgan County.

Morgan County officials say it happened on Mann Road and State Road 144 just before 3 p.m. That’s east of Mooresville and northwest of Bargersville.

At the time of publication, no fatalities have been reported.

Firefighters from Bargersville and Madison Township are assisting.

