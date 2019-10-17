7-year-old praised for alerting adult to beeping smoke detector

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old girl has received a certificate from the mayor and fire chief after she alerted an adult that a smoke detector was beeping.

The girl, Mia Mahoney, was upstairs playing shortly after she’d awoken in the early morning hours; that’s when the smoke detector beeped. Her actions to alert an adult initiated a call to 911 and the safe evacuation of everyone from the home.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the second story of the home in the 1600 block of East Ninth Street. That’s a few blocks south of downtown Noblesville.

Crews quickly put out the fire, and damage was limited to a single room.

The fire chief and mayor said Mahoney’s actions prevented a much more serious blaze.

Mia Mahoney, 7, is honored by Noblesville officials. (Photo Provided/The Reporter)

News 8’s newsgathering partner The Reporter of Noblesville contributed to this report.