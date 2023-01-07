Local

70-year-old man dies in home fire on 18th Street

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday after being trapped inside a morning home fire.

Indianapolis Fire Department was sent to a report of a residence fire with entrapment at 6:58 a.m. Saturday in the 9000 block of East 18th Street. That’s on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.

The man was found by firefighters during a primary search at 7:08 a.m. Saturday, police said. The man died after being taken to Eskenazi Hospital in extreme critical condition.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

