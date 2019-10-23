70-year-old Muncie man dies in smoking-related fire

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 70-year-old Muncie man died in a fire Wednesday at his home, the Fire Department said.

Carl Rhinehart Jr. died in the fire at the home in the 1400 block of North Tillotson Avenue, according to Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell. The address is west of Ball State University between West Bethel and West Riverside avenues.

The coroner said a call about the fire was received about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Robert Mead, chief investigator with Muncie Fire Department, said crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home. No one else was at home.

Mead said the cause of the fire is believed to be smoking-related.

No damage estimate was immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

Video courtesy NewsLink Indiana.