70-year-old weightlifts 13 million pounds in one month; hopes to inspire others

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – At 70-years-old, Eric Zalas wanted to become stronger version of himself.

“I set a challenge for myself. I lifted a little over 13 million pounds in one month,” said Zalas. “I would say in the last week I’ve done about 290,000 pounds. Now, I’d say I’ve toned it down and probably in any given month I’ll do 600,000 [to] 700,000 pounds.”

He’s worked out at LifeTime Fitness in Fishers for the past five years.

“My father, when he was 93, one day sat in his chair a watching TV and he couldn’t get up. That has been a motivation for me,” he explained. “I don’t really want that to happen so I want to get strong and maintain that strength.”

To keep the lifestyle, he goes to the gym five times a week.

“When I get on the treadmill I like to walk it about 3.3 miles an hour. To make the time pass, I like to listen to old retro music. Sometimes disco music,” he said. “Other times, I’ll watch documentaries.”

Zalas called himself competitive.

Originally with a goal of weightlifting 20 million pounds, he got COVID-19 and had to adjust to a smaller number.

Now, he hopes to encourage others to take control of their health.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” Zalas said.