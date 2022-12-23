Local

70-year-old woman dies in apartment fire on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old woman died Friday in an apartment fire on the city’s south side, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

The fire was reported at 3:27 p.m. Friday in a two-story apartment building in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue. That’s at the Valley Forge Apartments just north of I-465.

Crews arrived to find light smoke in a first-floor apartment. The woman’s body was found in the apartment about 3:40 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No information was immediately available on whether the apartments have smoke detectors.

“This is the 5th fatality in the IFD Service District in 2022,” said an email from the fire department spokeswoman.