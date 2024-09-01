Fans celebrate 70th NHRA US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday marked the fourth day of the 70th NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway Park, and fans came out in droves to celebrate.

The U.S. Nationals is the most prestigious event in drag racing, and every year, a series winner in each professional class is crowned. The four main classes include Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Despite what’s on the line, many parents brought their kids out to the park for some lighthearted racing fun.

For Sophie Polson, the best part isn’t what she sees, it’s what she hears.

“My favorite part is probably how loud the cars are,” she said. “It’s really cool. It’s not bad. It doesn’t really hurt my ears, and just make me feel like staticky.”

Though the 4,500 foot drag strip is the star of the show, parents also hope to bring generational fun for their families.

Aaron Ragsdale brought his son and dad to the park.

“Just having a good time,” Ragsdale said. “Honestly, and then seeing his expressions, letting him experience what it’s like to, like, for example, getting the cars, and learn about all the builds the cars, the, how they work, how they run.”

Some kids aren’t just focused on the racing, they hope to see some of their favorite faces off the track, too.

Chad Thomson had a few in mind.

“I’ve been waiting to see Tony Stewart, and all the others. I just love the racing,” Thomson said.

The winners are decided on Labor Day, when the series concludes.