72-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A 72-year-old man is dead after a Saturday evening crash in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, deputies were called to U.S. 52, near County Road 300 North in Lebanon, for a crash involving several vehicles.

Once on the scene, deputies learned that a beige Ford Excursion had rear-ended a stopped silver Kia Sorento, which lead to four other vehicles being struck.

Deputies said the driver of the Sorento, Patrick Donovan, 72, was taken to a nearby hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.