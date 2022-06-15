Local

73-year-old dies in Bartholomew County crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 73-year-old man from Elizabethtown died in a Monday afternoon crash, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office did not identify the man who died.

The crash of a semi, an SUV and a pickup truck happened just after 3 p.m. Monday just north of the intersection of East State Road 7 and South County Road 450 East. That’s about a mile northwest of Elizabethtown.

No other injuries were reported. The release contains no information on how the crash happened or what may have led to it.