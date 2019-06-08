75-year-old Kokomo man identified as victim of fatal Howard Co. crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities have identified the victim who died in the crash in a construction zone that closed U.S. 31 on Friday.

According to the Howard County dispatch center, the crash was reported about 1:45 p.m. Friday at U.S. 31 and County Road 600 North. That’s north of Kokomo.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said William Dickison, 75, of Kokomo, was driving a 2008 gray Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on County Road 600 North when the vehicle entered the southbound lanes of US 31.

Dickison’s truck was hit by a 2003 Freightliner. The driver of the semi attempted to stop and avoid Dickison’s truck but the vehicles collided.

The impact forced the Freightliner into the northbound lanes of US 31 and it was hit by another semi.

Dickison was flown to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died. The drivers of the semis were not injured.

Witnesses of the crash said they saw Dickison’s truck stop at the intersection before driving into the path of the semi.

The sheriff’s office said construction has begun on U.S. 31 between county roads 400 North and 600 North.

It was the second crash in two days in the area, the sheriff said.

The crash is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information on the crash to contact Deputy Keith Chesshir at 765-3469.