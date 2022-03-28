Local

77-year-old woman killed in Bartholomew County fire

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A 77-year-old woman was killed in a fire in Bartholomew County on Monday morning.

German Township Fire Department says the fire started on Charles Street around 3:40 a.m. on the eastern part of Taylorsville. That is about five miles north of Columbus.

At least eight different departments responded to the scene.

No other injuries were reported and no additional information about the fire was immediately available, according to the department.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office as well as the coroner’s office are investigating.