78-year-old dies after off-road vehicle crash

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A 78-year-old man operating off-road passenger vehicle died after disregarding a stop sign Sunday at a Jackson County intersection and being hit by a car, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

Robert Carr, of Brownstown, and one of the two passengers in the side-by-side off-road vehicle were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis, where Carr died. The two passengers were not identified in a Natural Resources news release.

Carr nor the passengers were wearing seat belts, helmets, or safety equipment when they were ejected from the off-road vehicle.

Lucas Rogers, 58, of Seymour, was driving the car that hit the off-road vehicle. The release did not indicate that Rogers was hurt.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Road 225 West and 450 North, a rural area about 8 miles east of the city of Seymour.

The crash site is about a 75-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.