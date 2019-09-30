78-year-old dies after truck-minivan crash on U.S. 31

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A Sharpsville man has died after a Saturday afternoon crash at the intersection of State Road 26 and U.S. 31, police said Monday.

Larry Farris, 78, was driving north on the U.S. 31 exit ramp about 2 p.m. Saturday when he disregarded a stop sign and tried to turn left onto State Road 26, the Kokomo Police Department said in a news release. His pickup crashed into an eastbound Pontiac minivan driven by David Garcia-Mendoza, 45, of Lafayette. Riding with him was his wife, Rachel Garcia, 44.

Ferris died at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Garcia had to be extricated from the minivan; she was taken to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital with leg and chest injuries. Garcia-Mendoza was taken to Howard Regional Health Hospital with head and face injuries. Three other passengers in the minivan received minor injuries and were treated and later release at the Kokomo hospital.