78-year-old man dies in Fayette County crash

Local

EVERTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 78-year-old Connersville man died Friday afternoon in a single-truck crash, Indiana State Police said. 

James E. Rowe crashed into a tree about 4:40 p.m. while driving north on Fayette County Road South 330 East from Everton Road. That’s about 2 miles southeast of Connersville. 

Police believe the truck went across the centerline as it approached a curve where a car was approaching from the opposite direction. Rowe overcorrected, drove off the road and hit the tree. 

Rowe died at the scene, police said.

