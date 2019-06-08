78-year-old man dies in Fayette County crash

James E. Rowe crashed into a tree about 4:40 p.m. June 7, 2019, while driving north on Fayette County Road South 330 East from Everton Road. He died at the crash scene. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

EVERTON, Ind. (WISH) -- A 78-year-old Connersville man died Friday afternoon in a single-truck crash, Indiana State Police said.

James E. Rowe crashed into a tree about 4:40 p.m. while driving north on Fayette County Road South 330 East from Everton Road. That's about 2 miles southeast of Connersville.

Police believe the truck went across the centerline as it approached a curve where a car was approaching from the opposite direction. Rowe overcorrected, drove off the road and hit the tree.

Rowe died at the scene, police said.