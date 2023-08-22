78-year-old man rescued from lake by bystanders, including former Indy 500 driver

Around 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21, 2023, Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to multiple reports of an unconscious man in the water off the 8200 block of Clearwater Pointe. (WISH Photo/Alex Hadley)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is commending a group of bystanders, including a former Indianapolis 500 driver, for their “heroic actions” after they pulled an unconscious 78-year-old man from a lake Monday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the IFD Dive Rescue Team was dispatched to multiple reports of an unconscious man in the water off the 8200 block of Clearwater Pointe. That is in a gated community on the northeast side of Indianapolis, off East 82nd Street on the north side.

Firefighters arrived to learn that the man had been pulled from the water by Kimberly Bogle, the fiance of motorsports racer and 2016 Indy 500 driver Matthew Brabham.

Brabham’s parents, Geoff and Roseina, as well as a UPS driver in the neighborhood, assisted in the rescue. Geoff Brabham is also a former racer, making 10 appearances in the Indy 500 in the 1980s and 1990s.

Bogle told investigators that she and her friend Riley Quillen were boating when they noticed an empty boat in the middle of the lake.

Near the empty boat was a seat-like floating device with no occupant. The two inspected the boat and found the 78-year-old man unconscious and under the surface.

Bogle jumped from the boat with a pool noodle and pulled the man to a floating dock 100 yards away. Bogle also told Quillen to drive the boat to Geoff and Roseina’s nearby home and call 911.

By the time Bogle reached the dock with the man, Quillen returned with Geoff and Roseina. They were also assisted by the UPS driver who ran out of the house where he’d been delivering a package.

The group pulled the man out of the water and performed lifesaving measures on the man until emergency services arrived. Medics were able to stabilize the man by 5:26 p.m.

The man was taken to a Community Heart and Vascular Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it was unclear how long the man was underwater.

The current condition of the man was not immediately available Monday night.