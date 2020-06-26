78-year-old woman dies, 2 critically hurt in head-on crash near New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 78-year-old New Castle woman died and two other people were in critical condition after a head-on crash of two cars Thursday afternoon just south of the city, Indiana State Police said.

Police from New Castle and Henry County plus New Castle medical crews were called just before 3 p.m. Thursday to the crash in the 2600 block of State Road 103 South, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

Doris Crawford died after being airlifted from the scene to an Indianapolis hospital.

Investigators believe Katherine Brown, 55, of Muncie, drove a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu south on the state road when for unknown reasons the car went into the northbound lane. Brown’s car hit a northbound 2014 Chrysler 200 driven by Crawford.

Brown and a passenger in the car she drove, Jimmie Brown, 59, of Muncie, were airlifted to hospitals in Indianapolis.

The road was closed for more than three hours for a state police reconstruction team.

An investigation of the crash was ongoing, state police said.