7th Hoosier arrested in connection to Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: Police clash with supporters of US President Donald Trump who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The FBI has arrested a 7th Hoosier for involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Antony Vo, 28, was arrested in Bloomington on Wednesday for offenses related to his illegal entry into the Capitol, the Indianapolis FBI announced in a tweet.

Six other Indiana residents have been charged in connection with the deadly Capitol siege. Those charged include:

All cases related to the Jan. 6 incident are being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

