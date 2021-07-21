7th Hoosier arrested in connection to Jan. 6 riot

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The FBI has arrested a 7th Hoosier for involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Antony Vo, 28, was arrested in Bloomington on Wednesday for offenses related to his illegal entry into the Capitol, the Indianapolis FBI announced in a tweet.
Six other Indiana residents have been charged in connection with the deadly Capitol siege. Those charged include:
All cases related to the Jan. 6 incident are being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.