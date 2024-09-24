8 apple orchards, pumpkin patches near Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Indiana welcomes the official first week of autumn, apple orchards and pumpkin patches around Indianapolis are hot right now for seasonal activities. Whether it’s apple picking, wagon rides, or exploring corn mazes, here are several spots near the Circle City to explore this fall.

Apple Orchards

Stuckey Farm Orchard & Cider Mill

Opens in late June, peak apple picking in late August and early September

Known For: Apples, pumpkins, and wagon rides through the orchard in autumn.

19975 Hamilton Boone County Rd., Sheridan, 317-769-4172

Anderson Orchard

Opens in July, peak apple picking in September

Known For: Apples, red raspberries, pumpkins, chestnuts, fresh apple cider, caramel apples, and homemade apple butter.

369 E. Greencastle Rd., Mooresville, 317-831-4181

Tuttle Orchards

Farm store open year-round, peak apple picking in September

Known For: Apples and pumpkins. Over 30+ activities for all ages inside the barn and outside on the farm.

5717 N. 300 W., Greenfield, 317-326-2278

Beasley’s Orchard

Open daily through Thursday, Oct. 31

Known For: Apple and pumpkin picking, corn maze, apple cannons, and themed weekends such as Dog Days at the Maze and Halloweekend.

2304 E. Main St., Danville, 317-745-4876

Pumpkin Patches

Waterman’s Family Farm

Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31

Known For: Hayrides, corn maze, games such as duckpin bowling, football toss, and human hamster wheel.

7010 E. Raymond St., Indianapolis, 317-356-6995

Lark Ranch

Dates vary through Sunday, Oct. 27

Known For: Pumpkin picking, gem mining, pony rides, bungee trampolines, rock wall, and adult zipline.

1611 N. Meridian Rd., Greenfield, 844-516-6837

Piney Acres Farm

Dates vary from Saturday, Sept. 28 through Wednesday, Oct. 30

Known For: Pumpkin picking, large kids’ zone, and the Scream Farm haunted attraction after dark.

1115 E. 1000 N., Fortville, 317-326-1700

Kelsay Farms

Dates vary from Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 27

Known For: Seven-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, jump pad, bale mountain, and petting zoo.

6848 N. County Rd. 250 E., Whiteland

For those planning to attend these events, early reservations or ticket purchases are encouraged due to high demand during the fall season. Check their websites or call before planning your trip as hours vary.