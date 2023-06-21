8 central Indiana water parks, splash pads to cool off at this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seeking cool relief from the Indiana summer heat? Don’t sweat it. Whether you’re into thrilling water slides, interactive splash areas, or simply a place to relax and beat the heat, we’ve got you covered with eight picks for water parks and free splash pads in the Indy area.

Water Parks

Splash Island

Escape to a Caribbean oasis right in the heart of Plainfield at this vibrant outdoor water park. Dive into the excitement with a six-lane competition pool, while the little ones splash and play in the guppy tank designed just for them. Test your skills on the water basketball court or simply bask in the sun on the spacious deck. The park boasts a lazy river and three water slides for those seeking a thrill. When it’s time to recharge, indulge in delicious lunch items and snacks available at the park. Admission for adults is $13. Discounts are available for seniors and preschoolers. 651 Vestal Rd., Plainfield, splashislandplainfield.com

The Waterpark

Calling all surfing enthusiasts! You don’t have to venture to California for some incredible waves. Carmel’s very own Waterpark is the place to be this summer. Experience the thrill of riding the FlowRider, an amazing surf machine that guarantees a splashing good time. If climbing is more your style, don’t miss the AquaClimb, a challenging wall that lets you reach new heights before taking the plunge into the deep pool below. And for those seeking an adrenaline rush, the adventure slides offer exhilarating twists and turns. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned swimmer, this water park caters to all skill levels. Nonresident admission is $16 for adults, $13 for seniors aged 65 and over, and $13 for youth ages 3–15. Monon Community Center, 1235 Central Park Dr. E., Carmel, carmelclayparks.com

Freedom Springs

Get ready for a day of sun-soaked fun at Freedom Springs, the ultimate outdoor water park destination. Dive into the refreshing lap pool or test your diving skills on the one- and three-meter diving boards. Thrill-seekers will love the tube slides, body slides, and challenging lily pads. If relaxation is more your style, rent a cabana and unwind while your kids explore the various splash areas. But the fun doesn’t stop there—Freedom Springs also offers a range of swim programs and lessons, including private lessons, scuba diving, water aerobics, and aqua walk. With so much to offer, this water park is the perfect summer getaway for everyone. Nonresident admission is $15 for non-resident adults, and free for kids 2 and under. 850 W. Stop 18 Rd., Greenwood, greenwood.in.gov

Forest Park

From Olympic-sized diving platforms and springboards to a heated pool and a baby pool, there’s something for everyone. Get ready for an adrenaline rush by rope swinging into the pool via the thrilling AquaZip, or experience the exhilaration of the Fast Freddy Waterslide for a speedy splashdown into the refreshing waters. And if that’s not enough, you can enjoy poolside movie nights on the impressive LED videoboard, the largest of its kind in any outdoor aquatics center in the country. Admission is $8, free for infants 1 year and under, $4 after 4 p.m.; 1077 Cicero Rd., Noblesville, forestparkpool.org

Splash Pads

O’Bannon Park

Experience a splashing good time at O’Bannon Park’s exciting new splash pad that opened for the very first time last month. Prepare to be drenched as water shoots out from every direction, creating an exhilarating atmosphere. Navigate through archways, dodge buckets and fountains for a bigger splash, and enjoy jets that shoot out of the ground. While the concrete slab splash pad is under the sun, a convenient picnic shelter and nearby bathrooms provide shade and comfort. Bring the whole family and get ready for a refreshing adventure at O’Bannon Park’s fun-filled splash pad. 1001 E. 16th Street, Indianapolis

Dan Wakefield Park

This spacious splash pad offers a concrete-covered splash area with geysers and in-ground sprinklers, creating a playful water experience for all ages. Enjoy the refreshing jets of water as they shoot from the ground, providing a cool escape from the summer heat. While the splash pad basks in full sun, nearby bench seating allows for relaxation and observation. 6051 N. Broadway Street, Indianapolis

Watermill Park

Williams Park, also known as The Watermill, is a paradise of aquatic play for families seeking a refreshing escape. Spanning over 2,500 square feet, this vibrant park is adorned with dumping buckets, sprinklers, and an array of colorful features that spray water across the expansive area. Let your children’s imagination run wild as they engage in interactive spray and play, utilizing cups and water toys to amplify the fun. From interval streams to flowing, misting, and jetting sprays, there’s no shortage of thrilling water features to keep everyone entertained at The Watermill. 940 S. Locust Ln., Brownsburg

Billericay Park

From dumping buckets to large stationary water “guns,” young ones can manipulate and engage with the water features to their heart’s content at this pirate-themed splash pad. If you’re seeking shade, nearby tables with umbrellas, shade sails, and a covered pavilion provide relief from the sun. Before you leave, don’t forget to capture a photo by the English phone booth, a charming tribute to Fishers’s sister city in England and the park’s namesake. 12690 Promise Rd., Fishers

For more information and operating Indy Parks pools and splash pad locations, click here.