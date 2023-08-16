8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Aug. 18-20

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From the return of annual festivals to an inaugural Cornhole Classic event, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Step into a world of boundless creativity and mesmerizing talent as IndyFringe proudly presents their first-ever Spotlight Season—a thrilling celebration of the arts that promises to captivate your senses and ignite your imagination. This remarkable collaboration brings together over 80 sensational performances curated by 10 distinct arts organizations, encompassing a captivating array of over 15 diverse genres. Prepare to be amazed, moved, and enthralled by the incredible talent of local artists.

Rev up your excitement and gear up for a morning of exhilarating fun on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., as we bring back the highly anticipated 11th annual Colts 5K. It’s a race like no other, giving you the exhilarating opportunity to cross the finish line right on the legendary 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Looking for a delightful way to spend your weekends? Look no further than Meet Me at the Market, a recurring event that takes place every Third Saturday at the heart of Fountain Square Plaza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With a vibrant marketplace that offers an exciting blend of art, food, and vintage treasures, this is your chance to explore, indulge, and connect with the local community.

Mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable day of festivities as WAMMfest, the ultimate celebration of Wine, Art, Music, and Microbrew, returns to Craig Park in Greenwood on Saturday, August 19. From 12-9 p.m., this annual summer extravaganza promises a dynamic blend of flavors, sights, sounds, and sips that will delight all your senses.

Gear up for a day of fun and camaraderie as the first annual Indy Cornhole Classic kicks off Satuday, Aug. 19, from 2-6 p.m. This event promises a blend of friendly competition, family-friendly festivities, and a heartfelt commitment to honoring veterans and their sacrifices. Presented by INVets and the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, this tournament is set to become the largest single-day cornhole tournament in the country. Get ready to toss, cheer, and celebrate for a great cause!

Get ready for a sizzling summer experience like no other as the Beer, Bacon, and Bourbon Fest returns for its 4th year on Satuday, Aug. 19, at the Bulldog Park. This year promises to be bigger, bolder, and bacon-ier than ever before.

Step into history this Sunday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and celebrate the 190th birthday of the 23rd U.S. President—Indiana’s sole President—Benjamin Harrison. Enjoy free first floor tours of the Italianate Victorian family home of President Harrison, rich with history and adorned with his personal artifacts. Savor delicious birthday treats to mark the occasion. Experience President Harrison’s world brought to life by fantastic reenactors, offering an immersive glimpse into his family’s life at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

Enhance your Sunday morning with a dose of wellness, panoramic views, and cider delight. All levels of yoga practitioners are welcome. Don’t forget to bring your mat and a sense of adventure. Limited spaces available, so secure your spot by registering here. Let’s flow, unwind, and celebrate the day with rooftop yoga and cider bliss.

