8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Aug. 3-6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From Gen Con to live performances, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Gen Con, North America’s largest and longest-running gaming and hobby convention, returns to Indianapolis from August 3-6, featuring a massive show with nearly 20,000 events and over 500 companies in the Exhibit Hall. Expect an array of activities, including hundreds of Dungeons & Dragons events, a colossal game library at Lucas Oil Stadium, tournaments, learn-to-play sessions, escape rooms, cosplay events, kids crafts and games, and much more. From RPGs to card games, minis, historical games, and casual gaming with friends, Gen Con guarantees a fun-filled weekend.

FoodCon is back from 6-9 p.m. First Friday, Aug. 4, at the Harrison Center for its 10th year after a three-year break. This year’s event offers a range of exciting activities, including honey bee education, aquaponic gardening, urban foraging, cooking on car engines, porch parties, solar cooking, and more. The community is encouraged to join and learn about environmental care, innovative food creation, and sharing newfound foodie knowledge with family and friends. Additionally, visitors can enjoy five exhibition openings.

The Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival (IBDFF) celebrates documentaries exploring the African American experience and promoting socially conscious cultural discussions. As advocates for documentary filmmaking, the organization provides a platform for filmmakers to share their work, encouraging meaningful dialogue. Join the 4th Annual IBDFF from Aug. 4-6. On Friday, the 2nd Annual IBDFF Spotlight Award will be presented to a filmmaker who highlights positive aspects of the African American experience. Then, on August 5th and 6th, the festival will showcase a diverse selection of documentary films from the diaspora shown at the Indianapolis Art Center and The Kan-Kan Cinemas.

Get ready to laugh out loud at the Murat Theatre with comedian and actor Thomas “Trey” Kennedy III. Known for his Christian, sketch, and observational comedy, he’s gained a massive following on YouTube and TikTok. Don’t miss this chance to see him live on stage Aug. 4 at 8 p.m.

HOPE Magazine, a collective space for sisterhood and inspiration with over 150K subscribers, presents its annual event Hope25, shining the spotlight on 25 remarkable women reshaping the global landscape. Join the celebration of these extraordinary women and gain inspiration for the future at VisionLofts Events Stutz at a VIP event from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 4. Alongside a special guest speaker, the magazine will honor 25 trailblazers who exemplify forward-looking perspectives from 12-3:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Be empowered by their incredible stories and connect with like-minded individuals in an intimate setting, while enjoying good food and drinks. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from these accomplished women and discover the power of a positive change in perspective.

The 31st Anniversary Psychic Fair is in the cards for Aug. 5-6 at Pyramid of Enlightenment. Explore a world of professional psychic readings, available from Saturday to Sunday, 12-8 pm. Admission is $5, and 15-minute reading are available for $10 (cash discount price). Every hour, organizers will be conducting drawings for free readings and other exciting giveaways. Readings are on a first-come, first-served basis, so secure a spot upon arrival. Fortune tellers offer various specialties, including astrology, clairvoyance, numerology, palmistry, and tarot.

At the Werq the World Tour on Aug. 5 at the Murat Theatre, perception defies reality. Join RuPaul’s Drag Race alumnus Asia O’Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Lady Camden, Rosé, Laganja Estranja, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks from Season 15 as they find themselves unwittingly trapped in the enigmatic world of “Netwerq.” Set your mind free this Saturday at 8 p.m. with the grandest drag production on the planet.

Don’t miss a sustainable fashion show hosted by Mrs. Indiana USA Earth from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 6 at Half Liter BBQ. Featuring special guests, three exciting fashion segments with thrifted clothes, and a raffle, this event promises to be unforgettable. The main goal is to raise awareness about sustainable fashion and thriftiness. The clothing used on the runway will be donated to Dress for Success following the event. Enjoy a meal at Half Liter before the show and bring your receipt for a chance to enter a raffle. During the show, drinks will be available for purchase.

