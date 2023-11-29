8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Dec. 1-3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From Big Ten Football Championship excitement to dazzling holiday performances, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Date & Time: Friday, December 1, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Location: Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN

Didn’t score Big Ten Football Championship tickets? There is still a way to get plugged into the energy of it all: Kick off the Big Ten Football Championship weekend at Monument Circle with Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press from 5:30 p.m. Enjoy local food, drinks, a DJ, sponsor activations, and giveaways, including chances to win Big Ten Football Championship Game tickets. This “pay what you can” event supports Gleaners Food Bank; every donation helps feed families during the holiday season.

Date & Time: Friday, December 1, 6-9 p.m.

Location: Harrison Center,

Join the Harrison Center for a vibrant First Friday and Open Studio Night! Explore diverse exhibitions like “SALSA VERDE” with local artists’ colorful interpretations inspired by tomatillos and green chiles, “Monumental Indy” capturing the beauty of Monument Circle, “Heather” featuring Ward Miles’ joyful abstract paintings, and the Indiana Plein Air Painters Association’s captivating landscapes. Don’t miss the Annual Window Walk, the IndieAna Handicraft Exchange, and senior hours on Fridays.

Date & Time: Friday, December 1, 8 p.m. (Additional Dates: Dec. 2, 3)

Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall, Indianapolis, IN

Experience the holiday tradition with the Butler Ballet’s stunning production of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, featuring dazzling dances, captivating costumes, and the enchanting melodies of the Butler Symphony Orchestra and the Indianapolis Children’s Choir.

Date & Time: Friday, December 1, 7 p.m. (Additional Dates: Dec. 2, 3)

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Prepare for The Greatest Show On Earth®! Witness superhuman feats and thrilling acts in an immersive circus environment that promises awe-inspiring performances, daring highwire acts, and technology that connects you to performers from around the globe.

Date & Time: Friday, December 1, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Recurring Dates: Dec. 8, 15, 22)

Location: Proper Variety & Events, Indianapolis, IN

Dive into the festive spirit every Friday before Christmas at the Proper Holiday Pop Up. Enjoy free entry, delightful cocktails, dazzling decorations, and holiday cheer while contributing to a toy drive for foster kids in Indiana.

Date & Time: Saturday, December 2, 8 p.m.-9:45 p.m. (Doors 7 p.m.)

Location: Irving Theater, Indianapolis

Experience “the (r)evolutionary queen of drag,” Yvie Oddly, live at Irving Theater. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 11 winner is known for boundary-pushing, unconventional looks and an energetic stage presence. Yvie promises an evening of outrageous performances, from captivating personas to rapping.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 3, 2023, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Location: Victory Field, Indianapolis

Experience Bourbon at the Ballpark’s third edition with rare bourbon bottles, hors d’oeuvres, and an exclusive Maker’s Mark Private Barrel Selection bottle in the Elements Financial Club at Victory Field.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Location: White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN

Join the Santa Hustle for an exciting half marathon, 5K, and kids’ dash, and receive a festive package including a full-zip hoodie, embroidered headband, and a jingling finisher medal as Santa spreads the holiday cheer.

