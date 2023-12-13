8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Dec. 15-17

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From altruistic endeavors like the Colts Bleed Blue Blood Drive to hauntingly thrilling experiences at Krampusnacht, and creative workshops crafting holiday delights, the city buzzes with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Friday, December 15

Colts Bleed Blue Blood Drive

Time: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Description: Annual blood drive to save lives. Free entry.

Holidays Full Circle

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Location: Circle Centre Mall

Circle Centre Mall Description: Experience holiday scenes, win prizes, and enjoy festive events. Free entry.

Mini Christmas Trees at The Alexander

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Location: Plat 99 – The Alexander

Plat 99 – The Alexander Description: Craft mini Christmas trees, enjoy cocktails, and snacks. Tickets: $65.

Krampusnacht

Time: 7-11:45 p.m.

7-11:45 p.m. Location: Indiana State Museum

Indiana State Museum Description: A terrifying holiday haunt experience. Tickets: $15/person.

Saturday, December 16

Festive Floral Workshop

Time: 1-3 p.m.

1-3 p.m. Location: Create Art Studio

Create Art Studio Description: Create a holiday floral arrangement. Tickets: $60.

Sunday, December 17

A Holiday Bake Sale

Time: 12 p.m.

12 p.m. Location: Dear Mom

Dear Mom Description: Pastries and treats for purchase. Free entry, cost of purchase.

OH SH!T SUNDAY SHOPPING

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Location: Tinker House

Tinker House Description: Local shops, drinks, and holiday vibes. Free entry.

December Food Drive and Visit from Santa

Time: 2:30-5 p.m.

2:30-5 p.m. Location: Hoagies and Hops

Hoagies and Hops Description: Santa visit, food drive, and donation discounts. Free entry, donations encouraged.

