8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Dec. 15-17
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From altruistic endeavors like the Colts Bleed Blue Blood Drive to hauntingly thrilling experiences at Krampusnacht, and creative workshops crafting holiday delights, the city buzzes with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!
Friday, December 15
- Time: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Description: Annual blood drive to save lives. Free entry.
- Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Location: Circle Centre Mall
- Description: Experience holiday scenes, win prizes, and enjoy festive events. Free entry.
Mini Christmas Trees at The Alexander
- Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Location: Plat 99 – The Alexander
- Description: Craft mini Christmas trees, enjoy cocktails, and snacks. Tickets: $65.
- Time: 7-11:45 p.m.
- Location: Indiana State Museum
- Description: A terrifying holiday haunt experience. Tickets: $15/person.
Saturday, December 16
- Time: 1-3 p.m.
- Location: Create Art Studio
- Description: Create a holiday floral arrangement. Tickets: $60.
Sunday, December 17
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Dear Mom
- Description: Pastries and treats for purchase. Free entry, cost of purchase.
- Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Location: Tinker House
- Description: Local shops, drinks, and holiday vibes. Free entry.
December Food Drive and Visit from Santa
- Time: 2:30-5 p.m.
- Location: Hoagies and Hops
- Description: Santa visit, food drive, and donation discounts. Free entry, donations encouraged.
Events
For more events from our Community Calendar or to submit your own, click here!
Contests
To win free tickets all season long, click here!
IN the Community podcast
For more local and statewide events, listen to WISH-TV Events Manager Allan Haw’s podcast: