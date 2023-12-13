Search
8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Dec. 15-17

by: Dylan Hodges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From altruistic endeavors like the Colts Bleed Blue Blood Drive to hauntingly thrilling experiences at Krampusnacht, and creative workshops crafting holiday delights, the city buzzes with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Friday, December 15

Colts Bleed Blue Blood Drive

  • Time: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Description: Annual blood drive to save lives. Free entry.

Holidays Full Circle

  • Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Location: Circle Centre Mall
  • Description: Experience holiday scenes, win prizes, and enjoy festive events. Free entry.

Mini Christmas Trees at The Alexander

  • Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Location: Plat 99 – The Alexander
  • Description: Craft mini Christmas trees, enjoy cocktails, and snacks. Tickets: $65.

Krampusnacht

  • Time: 7-11:45 p.m.
  • Location: Indiana State Museum
  • Description: A terrifying holiday haunt experience. Tickets: $15/person.

Saturday, December 16

Festive Floral Workshop

  • Time: 1-3 p.m.
  • Location: Create Art Studio
  • Description: Create a holiday floral arrangement. Tickets: $60.

Sunday, December 17

A Holiday Bake Sale

OH SH!T SUNDAY SHOPPING

  • Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Location: Tinker House
  • Description: Local shops, drinks, and holiday vibes. Free entry.

December Food Drive and Visit from Santa

