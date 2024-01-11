8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Jan 12-15, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From performing arts to ball handling wizardry, the city bustles with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Friday, January 12:

Time: 7:00 a.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

7:00 a.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Additional Dates: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Location: Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts

Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts Description: An energetic performance featuring the music of divas with new work by Artistic Director Joshua Blake Carter, choreography to Roberta Flack’s music, and the revival of David Hochoy’s “Ella” with music by Ella Fitzgerald.

Time: 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Location: Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN

Old National Centre, 502 N. New Jersey St., Indianapolis, IN Price: $27.50 to $64.50

$27.50 to $64.50 Description: MANIA The ABBA Tribute has been delighting audiences of all ages since its formation in 1999, selling out UK theaters nationally. In 2002, it played 18 weeks in the Strand Theatre London re-creating the ABBA phenomenon for fans from all over the world.

Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Location: The Vogue Theatre

The Vogue Theatre Price: $10-$20

$10-$20 Description: Ski Lodge-themed silent disco featuring DJs Mae, MetroGnome, and Annie D. Dance to different tunes simultaneously with headphones, wintery photo opps, and interactive activities.

Time: 7 p.m.-8:15 p.m.

7 p.m.-8:15 p.m. Additional Dates: Saturday, January 13, 7-8:15 p.m.; Sunday, January 14, 2:-3:15 pm

Saturday, January 13, 7-8:15 p.m.; Sunday, January 14, 2:-3:15 pm Location: The District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN

The District Theatre, 627 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN Price: $12

$12 Description: Set in the 1960s, this play explores the impact of displacement and gentrification in Indianapolis with a focus on the jazz legacy of Indiana Avenue.

Saturday, January 13:

Time: 7-9 p.m.

7-9 p.m. Location: Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center Price: $20

$20 Description: Storytellers Carol Moore and M.J. Kang share personal stories about love in various forms, with comedic, conversational, and authentic styles.

Sunday, January 14:

Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Old National Centre

Old National Centre Price: $35-$59.50

$35-$59.50 Description: A celebration of the King of Rock and Roll with tribute artists Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter, and Ryan Pelton, backed by The Blackwood Quartet, The Nashville Dreams, and The Fabulous Ambassadors.

Times: 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Price: $43-$152

$43-$152 Description: The world’s basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters, showcase unmatched athleticism, fan interaction, ball handling wizardry, and side-splitting comedy.

Monday, January 15:

Time: 12-2 p.m.

12-2 p.m. Location: Madam Walker Legacy Center

Madam Walker Legacy Center Price: Free; Donations accepted

Free; Donations accepted Description: Join the celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with distinguished speaker Roland Martin, a renowned American journalist, at the historic Walker Theatre. Experience the power of unity and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.

