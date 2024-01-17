8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Jan 19-21, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From family-friendly finds and winter markets to a psychic fair, the city buzzes with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!
Friday, January 19:
Big Chair Story Time
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Location: Indy Reads
- Price: Pay what you can
- Description: Join for a family-friendly story time event where staff, volunteers, and students share their favorite stories with the community. All ages are welcome, and you can bring your own refreshments.
Indy Fuel vs. Kalamazoo Wings – 10th Season Celebration
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum
- Description: Join the celebration of the Indy Fuel’s 10th season in the ECHL. Meet old and new Fuel players and collect a special 10th Anniversary Poster while supplies last.
New Year’s Psychic Fair
- Time: 12-8 p.m. (Saturday) and 12-8 p.m. (Sunday)
- Location: Pyramid of Enlightenment
- Description: Professional psychic readings available with a $5 admission fee and $20 for each 15-minute reading. Free reading giveaways every hour. Various types of readings including astrology, clairvoyance, numerology, palmistry, and tarot.
Power: Drag Revue
- Time: 8-10 p.m.
- Location: Fountain Square Brewing
- Price: $10 (Presale), $15 (Day of Show)
- Description: Enjoy an exciting drag revue featuring acts from Desiree Bouvier, Maurice Mantini, April Rose, Luna Magick, and Aura Aurora. Doors open at 7pm, and it’s a 21+ event.
Saturday, January 20:
Saturday Morning Block Party
- Time: 10-10:45 a.m.
- Location: Central Library
- Price: Free
- Description: Kids and teens can participate in a live Block Party with LEGO challenges led by Learning Curve Specialists and other young builders.
Local Vendor Pop-Up: Small Business Market
- Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Location: HI-FI Indianapolis
- Price: Free
- Description: Explore a variety of local vendors at this small business market, featuring artisans and businesses like Rainbow Sagittarius Art, Cassie Curious Creations, and more.
A Legendary Evening
- Time: 7-9:30 p.m.
- Location: Pike Performing Arts Center
- Price: $39-59
- Description: Experience a night of epic performances and soulful jazz at “A Legendary Evening.”
Indy Winter Farmers Market
- Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Location: The AMP at 16 Tech
- Price: Free
- Description: The Indy Winter Farmers Market returns for its 15th anniversary year, featuring 60+ vendors including local farmers, food producers, and artisans. Open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
