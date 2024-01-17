8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Jan 19-21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From family-friendly finds and winter markets to a psychic fair, the city buzzes with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Friday, January 19:

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Indy Reads

Price: Pay what you can

Description: Join for a family-friendly story time event where staff, volunteers, and students share their favorite stories with the community. All ages are welcome, and you can bring your own refreshments.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Description: Join the celebration of the Indy Fuel’s 10th season in the ECHL. Meet old and new Fuel players and collect a special 10th Anniversary Poster while supplies last.

Time: 12-8 p.m. (Saturday) and 12-8 p.m. (Sunday)

Location: Pyramid of Enlightenment

Description: Professional psychic readings available with a $5 admission fee and $20 for each 15-minute reading. Free reading giveaways every hour. Various types of readings including astrology, clairvoyance, numerology, palmistry, and tarot.

Time: 8-10 p.m.

Location: Fountain Square Brewing

Price: $10 (Presale), $15 (Day of Show)

Description: Enjoy an exciting drag revue featuring acts from Desiree Bouvier, Maurice Mantini, April Rose, Luna Magick, and Aura Aurora. Doors open at 7pm, and it’s a 21+ event.

Saturday, January 20:

Time: 10-10:45 a.m.

Location: Central Library

Price: Free

Description: Kids and teens can participate in a live Block Party with LEGO challenges led by Learning Curve Specialists and other young builders.

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: HI-FI Indianapolis

Price: Free

Description: Explore a variety of local vendors at this small business market, featuring artisans and businesses like Rainbow Sagittarius Art, Cassie Curious Creations, and more.

Time: 7-9:30 p.m.

Location: Pike Performing Arts Center

Price: $39-59

Description: Experience a night of epic performances and soulful jazz at “A Legendary Evening.”

Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: The AMP at 16 Tech

Price: Free

Description: The Indy Winter Farmers Market returns for its 15th anniversary year, featuring 60+ vendors including local farmers, food producers, and artisans. Open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

