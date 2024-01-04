8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Jan 5-7, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From First Friday gallery openings to a silent dance party, the city bustles with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!
Harrison Center First Friday Gallery Opening
- Date: Friday, January 5, 6-9 p.m.
- Location: Harrison Center
- Description: Art exhibition featuring various artists across multiple galleries. Free entry.
- Dates: Friday, January 5 and 12, 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis, IN
- Description: Tour Levi and Catharine Coffin home by candlelight, exploring stories of freedom-seekers. Registration required.
Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Date: Friday, January 5, 7 p.m.
- Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- Description: Basketball game between Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.
Make a Happy New Year Ornament
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Location: Glass Arts Indiana
- Description: Create your own blown glass ornaments for the holiday season.
- Dates: Saturdays, January 6, 13, 20, and 27, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Location: The AMP at 16 Tech
- Description: Weekly market with local farmers, food producers, and artisans.
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Location: Whiskey & Rhythm
- Description: Silent party experience with multiple DJ stations and a social atmosphere.
Self-Care Sunday Yoga with Emily
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Location: Virtual Event
- Description: All-levels yoga flow class led by Emily Phillips, live on Zoom.
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 3-5 p.m.
- Location: Fountain Square Brewing
- Description: Panel discussing regenerative agriculture’s impact on health and local communities.
