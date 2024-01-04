Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Jan 5-7, 2024

(Getty Images)
by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From First Friday gallery openings to a silent dance party, the city bustles with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Harrison Center First Friday Gallery Opening

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 6-9 p.m.
  • Location: Harrison Center
  • Description: Art exhibition featuring various artists across multiple galleries. Free entry.

Candlelight Tours

  • Dates: Friday, January 5 and 12, 6-8 p.m.
  • Location: Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis, IN
  • Description: Tour Levi and Catharine Coffin home by candlelight, exploring stories of freedom-seekers. Registration required.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 7 p.m.
  • Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
  • Description: Basketball game between Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Make a Happy New Year Ornament

  • Date: Saturday, January 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Location: Glass Arts Indiana
  • Description: Create your own blown glass ornaments for the holiday season.

Indy Winter Farmers Market

  • Dates: Saturdays, January 6, 13, 20, and 27, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Location: The AMP at 16 Tech
  • Description: Weekly market with local farmers, food producers, and artisans.

Silent Dance Party

  • Date: Saturday, January 6, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
  • Location: Whiskey & Rhythm
  • Description: Silent party experience with multiple DJ stations and a social atmosphere.

Self-Care Sunday Yoga with Emily

  • Date: Sunday, January 7, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Location: Virtual Event
  • Description: All-levels yoga flow class led by Emily Phillips, live on Zoom.

Regenerate Indy Farming Panel

  • Date: Sunday, January 7, 3-5 p.m.
  • Location: Fountain Square Brewing
  • Description: Panel discussing regenerative agriculture’s impact on health and local communities.

Events

For more events from our Community Calendar or to submit your own, click here!

Contests

To win free tickets, click here!

IN the Community podcast

For more local and statewide events, listen to WISH-TV Events Manager Allan Haw’s podcast:

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘The Zone’ returns for 2024,...
High School - The Zone /
Indianapolis leaders credit reduced total...
I-Team 8 /
What’s next for troubled Greenwood...
Local News /
Pacers mascot Boomer gets pummeled...
Indiana Pacers /
Evansville state Rep. Ryan Hatfield...
Political News /
New Zionsville mayor says town...
Political News /
Health Spotlight: Surviving and thriving...
Health Spotlight /
Tyrese Haliburton off to strong...
Indiana Pacers /