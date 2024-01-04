8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Jan 5-7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From First Friday gallery openings to a silent dance party, the city bustles with activities; we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Harrison Center First Friday Gallery Opening

Date: Friday, January 5, 6-9 p.m.

Location: Harrison Center

Description: Art exhibition featuring various artists across multiple galleries. Free entry.

Candlelight Tours

Dates: Friday, January 5 and 12, 6-8 p.m.

Location: Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis, IN

Description: Tour Levi and Catharine Coffin home by candlelight, exploring stories of freedom-seekers. Registration required.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, January 5, 7 p.m.

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Description: Basketball game between Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

Make a Happy New Year Ornament

Date: Saturday, January 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Glass Arts Indiana

Description: Create your own blown glass ornaments for the holiday season.

Indy Winter Farmers Market

Dates: Saturdays, January 6, 13, 20, and 27, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: The AMP at 16 Tech

Description: Weekly market with local farmers, food producers, and artisans.

Silent Dance Party

Date: Saturday, January 6, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Location: Whiskey & Rhythm

Description: Silent party experience with multiple DJ stations and a social atmosphere.

Self-Care Sunday Yoga with Emily

Date: Sunday, January 7, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual Event

Description: All-levels yoga flow class led by Emily Phillips, live on Zoom.

Regenerate Indy Farming Panel

Date: Sunday, January 7, 3-5 p.m.

Location: Fountain Square Brewing

Description: Panel discussing regenerative agriculture’s impact on health and local communities.

Events

For more events from our Community Calendar or to submit your own, click here!

Contests

To win free tickets, click here!

IN the Community podcast

For more local and statewide events, listen to WISH-TV Events Manager Allan Haw’s podcast: