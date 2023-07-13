8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy July 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From country music icons to legendary impersonators, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to captivate and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Prepare for acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts, and more in this one-of-a-kind production. Get ready for death-defying stunts, creepy creatures, and haunting performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Step into the mysterious white and black Big Top Tent from July 13 to 16 at Castleton Square Mall for provocative illusionists, “freaks,” and mysterious creatures. To watch Laykn McGee’s report, click here.

Hotel Tango Distillery in Fletcher Place is hosting the Spiked Lemonade Stand to support domestic violence survivors. Coburn Place receives 25 percent of bar sales from this event, featuring specialty lemonade-inspired cocktails, live music, a jewelry sale, food trucks, and a cash raffle.

Join the Sip & Paint workshop at Plat 99, hosted by The Alexander and Cheerie Joy Studios. Immerse yourself in an inspirational experience where each ticket includes all the necessary materials, an instructive lesson, two cocktails, and light bites. Tickets are priced at $80 per person, excluding tax and fees. This exciting collaboration combines art, drinks, and treats for an unforgettable evening.

Experience the dynamic duo of David Saffert and Jillian Snow as they bring the iconic personas of Liberace and Liza Minnelli to life on stage Friday and Saturday at Feinstein’s At Hotel Carmichael. With dazzling costumes, captivating music, and the glamor of these legendary entertainers, cheer and laugh along to unforgettable hits like “Chopsticks,” “Gershwin Medley,” “Cabaret,” and “New York, New York.”

Join AfroFest on Saturday, July 15th, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Park at The Phoenix Theatre. Experience a vibrant and family-friendly celebration of African culture as part of the AfroBall Indy 2023 event series. Indulge in the richness of African heritage through music, food, and games.

Bask in the glow of an enchanting event focused on connections. In cities across the country, attendees enjoy food, games, activities, vendors, music, and the illuminating view of lanterns adorned with letters of love, hope, and dreams floating on the water. As the sun sets, the Water Lantern Festival comes alive with lanterns being launched onto the water, creating a enchanting display of hope, love, and connection.

Don’t miss Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me Tour.” The legendary “Queen of Country Pop” returns to the stage after five years, showcasing hits from her sixth studio album. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and excitement from one of the best-selling female artists in country music history.

Gather your friends and immerse yourself in a Sunday morning of fabulous entertainment, delectable food, and delightful drinks at Feinstien’s at Hotel Carmichael. The sensational Pat Yo’ Weave and their fellow drag entertainers will grace the stage, captivating the audience with their incredible performances. DJ Push Pause will provide a lively musical backdrop throughout the event. Come out and show your support for local drag queens while enjoying a fantastic Sunday.

