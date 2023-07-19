8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy July 21-23

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From a passel of festivals to epic entertainers, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to captivate and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

The Academy Award®-qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival returned with a bang July 18 and is staking out around town until July 23, offering even more short film fun! Watch the films at Living Room Theaters, Newfields, and virtually for a sensational cinematic experience. With an impressive collection of 165 short films thoughtfully curated into 29 themed programs, including Romance, Comedy, and Horror, there’s a captivating short program for every film enthusiast.

A sensational theatrical experience is underway until curtain call Sunday night as Indy Drag Theatre presents “Chicago,” the second longest-running show on Broadway. Audiences are clamoring for this captivating performance as they are taken straight to the Cook County Jail. Be prepared to be held spellbound by a vaudevillian spectacle featuring powerful and independent female characters.

Don’t miss the comedic brilliance of Michelle, known for her standup performances, time as a cast member on Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Circle”, and viral skits as @ShellyBellyComedy, with millions of views and over 2 million followers on social media. Catch her live on stage at Irving Theater, along with the hilarious Andrew Conn, famed for his expressive facial expressions and Kentucky charm. The show is recommended for ages 17 and over, and all seats are first-come, first-served per section. Secure your spot for an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment this Friday at 8 p.m. VIP seats are available in the first 12 rows of the stage.

Experience the thrilling world of flight at Aviation Community Day held at the Aviation Technology Center this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event is open to the public, providing an opportunity for everyone to discover the diverse education and career prospects within the aviation industry. Step aboard airplanes, capture a photo in the cockpit, and embark on a tour of the facility. Engage in various aviation-related activities, including piloting a flight simulator and meeting aviation professionals. Learn about the Purdue 2+2 program and take an exciting ride on the Boilermaker Special. Gather your friends and family for a day of aviation exploration you won’t want to miss.

Discover the ultimate shopping experience on the #SaveInStyle Tour, where SHEIN x Klarna come together to create a one-stop shop for stylish shoppers, offering everything they need with the flexibility to pay how they want. They’ve hit the road with their mobile U.S. tour, showcasing the extensive range of SHEIN Home products curated for every fashion-forward individual. Get ready to explore their revamped airstream, transformed into a mobile showroom featuring the latest SHEIN products, tailored to match the current market and seasonal themes like Back to School, Fall, and Holidays. Enjoy giveaways and snap some Instagram-worthy photos along the way.

Get your pretzel necklaces ready for the 26th Annual Indiana Microbrewers Festival, hosted by the Nonprofit Brewers of Indiana Guild, on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at Military Park. This exciting summer fundraiser benefits the Little Red Door Cancer Agency. Join in for a delightful day filled with the finest beers, ciders, and craft cocktails crafted by Hoosier breweries and special guests. Experience the joy of sampling hundreds of beverages while savoring local food, exploring unique vendors, playing games, and embracing the festive atmosphere. Come together with fellow beer enthusiasts to support a great cause.

Indulge in the ultimate cocktail celebration at the Indianapolis Margarita & Mimosa Fest on Saturday from 2-8 p.m. in Broad Ripple. Combining the thrill of a bar hop with the delight of sipping on delicious margaritas and mimosas. Kick off the festivities with registration at Brothers Broad Ripple or Kilroys from 2-4 p.m., then embark on a delightful journey to various bars and restaurants. Enjoy refreshing hard seltzers and handcrafted margarita and mimosa specials at Brickhouse, Red Room, Quarter, Cholita Taco, and Condado Taco.

Holy Cross Wine & Cheese Festival is a family-friendly event packed with wine vendors, cheesemakers, delicious food, crafts, music, and serious fun. On Saturday from 5-10 p.m. at Sturm Esplanade. This festival stems from the Historic Holy Cross neighborhood’s commitment to improving the quality of life and accessibility for all in the area. It serves as a catalyst for community connectivity and collaboration, honoring the legacy of Kelly Wensing and celebrating the service, dairy, and wine industries. Come together on the near eastside near Arsenal Tech High School to enjoy an evening filled with wine and cheese vendors, exhibits, children’s activities, live music, and delectable food options. Tickets provide you with samples from 5 wine or cheese vendors, with additional wine, cheese, and food/beer available for purchase.

