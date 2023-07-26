8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy July 28-30

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From live music to bourbon tasting, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Score big at the 2023 Indiana State Fair, where this year it’s a celebration about everything Indiana basketball in partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. Bring your starting lineup from June 28-Aug. 30 and experience a slam dunk of fun that’ll be as memorable as a buzzer-beater. Whether you stick to your favorite State Fair staples or explore the exciting new attractions this year, the whole family is guaranteed full-court fun. Don’t miss out on this signature Indiana summer event.

Dubbing itself “Indy’s coolest spot to vibe on a hot summer night,” The Alley was created in 2021 in collaboration with The Arts Council of Indianapolis and Buckingham Companies. The Alley is an outdoor community gathering space at The Cabaret with live music, art, dancing, and more every Friday through Aug. 25. Enjoy jazz, soul, hip-hop, salsa, and other performances against a vibrant mural backdrop by local artist Kwazar Martin. Best of all, all performances are free! Indulge in cocktails and light bites from The Jazz Kitchen’s walk-up bar, and find a spot to relax—reservations available but not required.

Incubus, the American alternative rock band hailing from Calabasas, California, came together in 1991 with vocalist Brandon Boyd, lead guitarist Mike Einziger, and drummer José Pasillas, all of whom were attending Calabasas High School at the time. This Friday when they take the TCU Amphitheater stage at 7:15 p.m., they will also make a positive impact on communities worldwide through the Make Yourself Foundation, which was founded by Incubus. The foundation channels $1 from each ticket sale to give back to various communities.

Mark your calendar for an extraordinary night of bourbon tasting on Friday from 7-10 p.m. Experience the Indiana Historical Society’s exhibits while savoring renowned spirits and learning about the fine art of distilling. Bid on exclusive bourbon packages available in the online silent auction. Upgrade to VIP status for dedicated time with master bartenders, extra food one hour before general admission, and access to the exclusive VIP lounge all night.

Swing by Monument Circle for the Midwest Kind Harvest Market on July 29, from 2-6 p.m. This free event, hosted by Midwest Food Bank of Indiana, aims to raise $2M in food for Hoosiers in need. Enjoy Hoosier vendors, local food and goods, a free entertainment stage, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and more.

It’s margarita time. Join the Fiesta “Mayhem” at the Margarita Mayhem event at White River State Park. Run or walk a 5K and then get ready to party. Not up for the 5K? No problem! Sign up for the 0.0K and head straight to the “Mayhem Fiesta Zone.” Run all the miles, drink all the margaritas.

Join the first annual Mass Ave Summer Fest on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 600 Block of Mass Ave. Start the day with a health workout at 9 a.m. led by yoga and fitness experts, and then explore up to 50 unique artist and maker booths. Enjoy live performances by local artists at the IndyFringe mobile stage, and additional entertainment from collaborating Mass Ave event venues like District Theater, Athenaeum, Rathskeller, and more.

Sublime’s impact on the music scene continues to resonate even after two decades since the passing of their frontman Bradley Nowell and the band’s breakup. Their self-titled album achieved immense success, going five times platinum and receiving widespread airplay worldwide. The band’s distinctive sound and songs are often associated with the beach and coastal areas of Southern California, including San Diego, Orange County, Venice Beach, and Long Beach. See them play at White River State Park on Sunday at 5 p.m.

